Cop recounts grisly find in 'cannibals' house of horrors

Estcourt policeman Constable Ryan Ntshalintshali got the shock of his life when traditional healer Nino Mbatha walked into the charge office in July 2017 and pulled a human hand out of a pink school bag he was carrying.

In a calm voice, Ntshalintshali described the gory details in the Pietermaritzburg High court on Tuesday that led to the discovery of human body parts - which were later identified as being that of Zanele Hlatshwayo - and ultimately led to the arrest of several men.

Mbatha and his co-accused Lungisani Magubane‚ Khayelihle Lamula and a fourth man Thembiso Sithole - all 32 - were charged with the murder of a local woman, Zanele Hlatswayo. Sithole however died in prison this year.

Mbatha faced additional charges of contravening the Human Tissue Act. All three suspects pleaded not guilty to all charges.