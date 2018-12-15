Yacht with body of French national washes up on KZN beach
The decomposed body of a French national has been discovered in a yacht that washed up at Southbroom beach on the KwaZulu-Natal lower south coast on Saturday.
KZN police spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the yacht was sailing from Port Elizabeth.
“A yacht washed out at Southbroom beach in Margate policing precinct. Upon investigation the decomposed body of a 69-year-old man from France was discovered. According to the log he was sailing from Port Elizabeth. Inquest docket opened at Margate SAPS,” said Gwala.
It is understood that the yacht from Papa Guinea left Port Elizabeth a few days ago with one person on board. The man is believed to have died of natural causes and no foul play is suspected.
#sapsKZN A yacht washed out at Southbroom beach in Margate policing precinct. Upon investigation the decomposed body of a French national was discovered. According to the log he was sailing from Port Elizabeth. Role players are still at the scene. SW pic.twitter.com/ekl77DuzNJ— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 15, 2018