Police rescue divers have recovered the body of a woman from within a submerged police car in the Sand River near Dundee on Sunday.

Divers from the Search and Rescue Unit had been scrambled to the scene after the roof and blue lights were spotted protruding from the water. It is understood that an officer had been inspecting a low-lying bridge at Landmansdrift when he saw the roof of the bakkie downstream.

A dive operation was conducted in the rapidly flowing river.

The decomposed body of a woman was recovered from inside the bakkie.

It is not yet clear whether the discovery of the woman’s body is linked to the vexing disappearance of a Dundee cop‚ his wife and his friend nearly ten days ago.

Warrant Officer Arnesh "Jakes" Juggan‚ 56‚ his wife Molly‚ 54‚ and their friend Ashoak Rajoo‚53‚ have been missing since March 23.

The couple’s son had raised the alarm when his parents had not returned home.

Since their disappearance‚ search parties by air and on foot have scoured vast expanses of the region‚ guided by the final signals emitted by their cell phones.