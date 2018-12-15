Comair has told passengers on Kulula and British Air flights it is implementing contingency measures and "working around the clock" to find a speedy resolution to a wage strike threatened for Thursday next week.

Comair operates and manages BA and Kulula in South Africa. It has 2‚206 South African employees‚ with 373 belonging to the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa). The trade union wants a 12% salary increase and a 13th cheque‚ among other demands.

In a statement on Friday‚ Comair said the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration had promised to mediate the wage dispute on Thursday‚ December 20‚ instead of in January next year‚ as feared earlier this week.