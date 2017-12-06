British Airways on Wednesday confirmed to TshisaLIVE that it had issued an apology to music duo‚ Black Motion‚ who cast the spotlight on an alleged racist incident that resulted in them being escorted off a flight on Monday afternoon.

Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane and Bongani “Murdah” Mohosana were singled out to move from their business class seats to accommodate a white passenger who complained that her seat was broken.

After a heated exchange between the air hostess and the duo‚ Mabogwane and Mohosana were allegedly told the captain was having them removed to avoid a “911” situation.

Almost 24 hours since TshisaLIVE first reported on the incident‚ Comair said it had apologised to the pair.