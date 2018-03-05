Black Motion are planning to launch a R3.7m lawsuit against Comair after being escorted off a plane.

Award-winning music group Black Motion are planning to launch a R3.7m lawsuit against Comair after being escorted off a plane‚ allegedly because of the colour of their skin.

City Press is reporting that Thabo "Smol" Mabogwane and Bongani "Murdah" Mohosana‚ as well as two members of their team‚ Nicky Seema and JJ Nchabeleng have accused Comair‚ which owns the British Airways franchise in South Africa‚ of racism‚ public humiliation and falsely accusing them of terrorism.

In December TshisaLIVE reported that Thabo and Bongani were booked into business class and seated when an air hostess asked them to move to economy because a white woman's seat was broken and she needed to move seats.