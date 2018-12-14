31 Days of cocktails: Caramel and cherry mix
Friday brings us to the 14th day of cocktails. Keep it local with with Amarula and cherry infused drink.
Amarula Cherry Pop
Ingredients:
Makes: 1
10ml (2 tsp) maraschino cherry syrup
10ml (2 tsp) peppermint liqueur
15ml (3 tbsp) Amarula
Maraschino cherries, to serve
Method:
Pour the cherry syrup into a double shot glass. Add the peppermint liqueur, pouring gently over a teaspoon, then do the same with the Amarula so that distinct layers are formed. Garnish with a cherry. Knock it back to taste the combined flavours.