31 Days of cocktails: Caramel and cherry mix

Ingredients:

Makes: 1

10ml (2 tsp) maraschino cherry syrup

10ml (2 tsp) peppermint liqueur

15ml (3 tbsp) Amarula

Maraschino cherries, to serve

Method:

Pour the cherry syrup into a double shot glass. Add the peppermint liqueur, pouring gently over a teaspoon, then do the same with the Amarula so that distinct layers are formed. Garnish with a cherry. Knock it back to taste the combined flavours.