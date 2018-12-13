Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday that his stint as president was much more difficult than he initially thought it would be.

Speaking to Radio 702’s Xolani Gwala‚ Ramaphosa‚ who was sworn in as president in February‚ said being head of state “draws every ounce out of you”.

“It is much more than I thought it would be‚ much harder‚ much more difficult‚ time consuming … it just drains you and draws every ounce of energy out of you. Every day is wall to wall being busy from morning right until night time. But one does it for the service of the country‚” he said.

Speaking about the enthusiasm that emanated from his election‚ now deemed as “Ramaphoria”‚ he said he was hopeful about the future of the country.

“People were hopeful. They were expressing the hope for the South Africa they yearned for.

"In many ways that was also a cathartic moment. The ANC then said we have got to renew ourselves‚ unite ourselves‚ and reconnect with the people of this country‚” he said.

“You cannot separate me from the ANC‚ I am part of the ANC and leaders of the ANC never project themselves as the key individuals. We are moulded by the ANC. I am feeling hopeful about the future of our country.”

Ramaphosa’s interview is continuing.