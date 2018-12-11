I'll appoint Tom Moyane's successor soon, says Ramaphosa

Following the decision by the North Gauteng High Court to uphold the firing of former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will soon initiate a process to appoint a new commissioner.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said the president welcomed the decision.

"President Ramaphosa has welcomed the judgment as a step towards stabilising Sars at a time when efficient revenue collection and tax justice is vital to economic recovery and restoring the confidence of corporate and personal taxpayers in this important public institution," she said.