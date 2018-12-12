'Ramaphosa can't defeat me' - Hlaudi Motsoeneng to launch political party

Former SABC boss Motsoeneng formally enters the political arena as he launches his own party to contest next year’s elections.

Motsoeneng confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that he would announce his new political party tomorrow, and that he has his sights on the Union Buildings.

“I am going to contest [against President Cyril] Ramaphosa because I want to be the president of the country,” Motsoeneng said.

“I don’t think Ramaphosa can defeat me, I am going to shock the country.”

The announcement comes at a time Motsoeneng is opposing an SABC high court application which seeks an interim order to stop its pension fund, a separate entity, from paying Motsoeneng his multi-million rand pension.