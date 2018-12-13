UniZulu prof's alleged murder plotters denied bail

Two men accused of plotting the murder of slain University of Zululand professor Gregory Kamwendo in May will remain behind bars after they were denied bail in the Empangeni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Kamwendo’s former colleague‚ Selby Zweli Nkuna‚ and Dundee security guard Oscar Mthiyane were arrested in a police swoop.

Nkuna is alleged to have put a R25‚000 price on Kamwendo’s head with Mthiyani facilitating the hit.