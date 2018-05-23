University of Zululand professor shot dead in his car

An executive staff member of the University of Zululand was shot dead outside his home on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts professor Gregory Kamwendo was in his vehicle when he was gunned down.

"A 53-year-old man arrived at his home in Durford road‚ Empangeni‚ when he was shot by two unknown suspects while in his vehicle. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics‚" said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

She said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.

Police have opened a murder docket.