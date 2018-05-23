South Africa

University of Zululand professor shot dead in his car

By Nivashni Nair - 23 May 2018 - 13:02
Image: 123rf/dimjul

An executive staff member of the University of Zululand was shot dead outside his home on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday afternoon.

Dean of the Faculty of Arts professor Gregory Kamwendo was in his vehicle when he was gunned down.

"A 53-year-old man arrived at his home in Durford road‚ Empangeni‚ when he was shot by two unknown suspects while in his vehicle. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics‚" said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

She said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage.

Police have opened a murder docket.

By Wednesday afternoon‚ the university's management had not issued a statement confirming Kamwendo's death and were unavailable for comment.

However‚ tributes for Kamwendo poured in on social media where his students described him as "lovely soul" and a dedicated academic.

The Malawian-born professor in Sociolinguistics and Education was appointed Dean of the Faculty of Arts at the University of Zululand in 2016.

According to the university's newsletter at the time‚ Kamwendo was a seasoned manager and administrator having previously occupied managerial positions at other universities across the African continent.

