The ANC has slated Black First Land First (BLF) president Andile Mngxitama for urging supporters to kill five white people for every black person killed‚ saying he threatens to take SA back to the “dark ages of apartheid”.

"The ANC views Mngxitama’s outburst and threats to the lives of other South Africans as an attempt to set us back to the dark ages of apartheid. The rant about 'killing white people' shows an extent of his ignorance to the history of this country‚" the ANC said on Wednesday.

Mngxitama told BLF supporters at a rally in Potchefstroom‚ North West‚ on Saturday: “You kill one of us‚ we will kill five of you. We will kill their children‚ we will kill their women‚ we will kill anything that we find on our way.”