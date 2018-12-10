WATCH | 'You kill one black person, we kill five white people' - BLF president

Black First Land First (BLF) has defended its president, Andile Mngxitama, for urging supporters to kill white people and their pets should black people be attacked and killed.

Mngxitama made the comments, which have ignited a heated debate and calls for him to be prosecuted for hate speech,while addressing to supporters at a party rally in Potchefstroom, in the North West, on Saturday, December 8 2018.

BLF spokesperson Lindsay Maasdorp said on Monday , December 10 2018, that Mngxitama had been speaking in the context of self-defence.

Maasdorp said supporters were only being instructed to defend themselves should they be attacked and killed by white people.