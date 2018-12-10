The DA has condemned Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama's latest controversial remarks about the killing of white people‚ describing them as a violation of human rights.

Speaking at the party's 2018 government review in parliament on Monday‚ DA leader Mmusi Maimane described Mngxitama's statement as hate speech.

"It must be made clear up front that [Mngxitama’s] recent remarks are a violation of human rights and tantamount to hate speech. On Human Rights Day‚ and every other day... hate speech must always be spoken out against. Mngxitama’s comments cheapen people's rights to human dignity which is a fundamental tenet of what liberal democracy depends on‚" Maimane said.

"This guarantee exists because we are human beings. It does not exist because we belong to a group or because we are any one individual‚" he added.