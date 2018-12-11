Dlamini's patience brings title

Gauteng boxing trainer Lionel Hunter has refused to take credit for guiding Walter "Black Mamba" Dlamini to victory for the SA middleweight title against defending champion Wade Groth, at Emperors Palace on Saturday.

Instead, Hunter attributed Dlamini's victory to dedication, patience and hard work.

Dlamini, 38, did it in 42 seconds, the shortest title fight in the history of local boxing.

"The only thing I knew was that Walter would be crowned, just because of his patience, dedication and hard work," said the 56-year-old mentor.

Hunter, a former middleweight and light heavyweight boxer, retired in 1986 and has been honing the skills of fighters since 2016.

"Walter is the oldest boxer in my gym yet he is the fittest. He is very patient. I told him he will be a champion and that we needed time to work things out in the gym," said Hunter.

"He was very patient and he showed me that he believes in himself because he said 'we will do it together'.

"Our plan was not to allow the decision to go on judges against Groth. So we worked on explosive power."