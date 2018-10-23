Residents turn on wife killer, stone him to death

A man who was accused of killing his wife by stabbing and chopping her with a panga has been stoned to death by angry residents.

Yesterday neighbours in Seshego, Limpopo, relived the horror of the two gruesome murders that took place on Saturday.

A 30-year-old man was stoned to death by the community about 200 metres from where he butchered his wife.

The couple from Zimbabwe rented a backroom shack.

Neighbours who witnessed the man's killing spoke of their struggle with trauma since Saturday.

A resident who asked not to be named said the mother of a one-year-old baby girl stormed out of her shack naked, screaming for help with a knife stuck on her back.

"It started around 6am when the husband walked in and found her bathing, preparing to go to work in Polokwane where she was employed as a domestic worker," said the resident.

"The husband had a panga and a knife. After the knife was stuck, he started to chop her with a panga."

She said their baby was discovered to also have been stabbed multiple times.

"When I close my eyes everything I saw comes to life. It was very bad to see mother and baby bleeding profusely," said the neighbour.

Another neighbour told Sowetan that the wife had been staying in Seshego Zone 6 for the past three months.