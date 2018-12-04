Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan welcome addition for the Durban Heat
Afghanistan's effervescent leg-spinner Rashid Khan is a welcome addition for the Durban Heat but is the arrival of the world's most exciting leggie a case of too little too late for the Mzansi Super League basement dwellers?
This question will be answered on Wednesday night at Kingsmead when they host the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.
The equation is straightforward for Grant Morgan's side: Lose and the last three games are merely academic.
The mathematics is relatively simple for the Durban side: If they win their next four matches with bonus points‚ they'll finish on 24 points.
Currently‚ that's one less than the log leading Cape Town Blitz‚ whom the Heat still need to face on December 9.
Besides the Giants‚ who at the time of writing are second with 19 points‚ the Heat also have to host the Stars on Friday.
This is the same Stars side that bashed them by 53 runs on a Wanderers shirt-front on Friday evening.
Their campaign will close off against the Tshwane Spartans away on December 12.
With their net run-rate being -1.15‚ they don't just have to win‚ but they need distance between them and their opponents.
With the kind of form the top three teams have exhibited‚ that doesn't look like happening.
Heat coach Grant Morgan said they were happy with Khan's appearance but they haven't given up hope of a play-off spot‚ even though the chances of getting there also hinge on what happens between the Cape Town Blitz and third-placed Jozi Stars (15).
“There is no doubt that Rashid is going to add fire power to our bowling attack.
"I think we have bowled relatively well in this tournament so far‚ so if he comes and adds some more muscle to that it augurs well for us‚” Morgan said.
“We might tweak one or two things to try and get that mojo going but you don’t change your modus operandi or your attention to detail.
"There will not be a lack of preparation and effort from everyone involved and we will go out there and try and win every game.”