Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan welcome addition for the Durban Heat

Afghanistan's effervescent leg-spinner Rashid Khan is a welcome addition for the Durban Heat but is the arrival of the world's most exciting leggie a case of too little too late for the Mzansi Super League basement dwellers?

This question will be answered on Wednesday night at Kingsmead when they host the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

The equation is straightforward for Grant Morgan's side: Lose and the last three games are merely academic.

The mathematics is relatively simple for the Durban side: If they win their next four matches with bonus points‚ they'll finish on 24 points.

Currently‚ that's one less than the log leading Cape Town Blitz‚ whom the Heat still need to face on December 9.