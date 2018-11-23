Soccer legend Mangena remanded in custody following drug bust
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike Mangena appeared in the Randfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday following his arrest earlier in the week.
Mangena appeared with Morena Maqoaelane, William Kazipata and Kennedy Tsogolane who were also taken into custody on Wednesday after the Hawks, crime intelligence and the anti-gang unit staged a massive raid on a mandrax-manufacturing plant in a plot owned by the soccer legend in Hillside, Randfontein.
Mangena, who is accused number one, remains in custody at the Randfontein police station for medical reasons while his co-accused will be detained at a nearby correctional services facility.
Dressed in a blue jacket, white shirt and blue jeans the soccer legend, who also played for Moroka Swallows, stood quietly with his co-accused as the prosecutor told the court that the matter would be treated as a schedule five offence due to the high amount of drugs found during the raid.
The case was postponed to Monday for further investigations and a possible bail application.