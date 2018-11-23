Soccer legend Mangena remanded in custody following drug bust

Mangena, who is accused number one, remains in custody at the Randfontein police station for medical reasons while his co-accused will be detained at a nearby correctional services facility.

Dressed in a blue jacket, white shirt and blue jeans the soccer legend, who also played for Moroka Swallows, stood quietly with his co-accused as the prosecutor told the court that the matter would be treated as a schedule five offence due to the high amount of drugs found during the raid.

The case was postponed to Monday for further investigations and a possible bail application.