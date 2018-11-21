Kaizer Chiefs legend in custody following drug bust operation

A former Kaizer Chiefs striker and legend has just been taken in for questioning by police after a drug lab was found in his property in Hillside, Randfontein on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Lungelo Dlamini said the famous striker was taken in by police for questioning as he owns the property in which police found a drug lab for mandrax. Sowetan witnessed the soccer legend being taken into a police van. He had arrived earlier at the plot where police had arrested three men.

Dlamini said police crime intelligence investigation led to the raiding of the house on Wednesday.

The plot - surrounded by farms - has chickens, cattle, goats and ducks and is in a beautiful farming area where no one can suspect any drug activity.