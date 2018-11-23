Furious Aaron Motsoaledi ropes in Bheki Cele to catch doctors' attackers

Health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi suspects a syndicate is behind a series of criminal attacks on medical professionals and has reached out to police minister Bheki Cele to help catch those responsible.

Cele has just returned from an overseas trip, but has agreed to accompany the health minister to Limpopo on Friday, the national health department said.

Motsoaledi has expressed shock and outrage at Thursday’s attack on three doctors at Letaba Hospital in Limpopo.

The doctors were shot when five heavily armed men burst into their residence at the hospital.

One of the victims, a woman, was in a critical condition. The doctors are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

In a statement, Motsoaledi denounced the attack on the health professionals.

“This barbaric attack on doctors should be condemned in the strongest terms possible. But more than that, the law-enforcement agencies should be mobilised to ensure that those behind the attacks are apprehended and brought to justice.

“We view the attack on our medical professionals as a declaration of war on the state and the citizens of the republic. We cannot treat this serious violation of the law as just another act of criminality.”