Robbers shoot three doctors at residence

Three doctors at Letaba Provincial Hospital in Limpopo who were shot and injured during a robbery on Thursday morning have threatened to leave the residences where they were attacked.

The doctors - two women and a man - were attacked and their belongings stolen at their hospital residences when five armed men broke into their homes at 3am.

Limpooo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said the doctors told her they would no longer live at their residences because they feel unsafe and unprotected.

"The suspects accessed the facility towards doctor's residence where they fired shots and during that process three doctors were injured with one sustaining severe injuries.

"They say they are going to stay in Tzaneen town where they will buy their own houses and feel safer. And if they leave the residence it means they will work from 7am to 4pm and they will not be able to be easily accessible, and urgently to save lives," she said.