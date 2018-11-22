Ministers to visit Limpopo hospital after three doctors shot in robbery

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi and police minister Bheki Cele will visit the Letaba Hospital in Limpopo on Friday after three doctors were shot at their residence on Thursday.

“The minister [Motsoaledi] regard this gustily act of criminality on health professionals and facilities whose responsibility is to provide sanctuary‚ comfort and help to the most vulnerable as a declaration of war on the state and its citizens‚” departmental spokesperson Popo Maja said on Thursday evening.

“And even during moments of war‚ health facilities are usually spared from attacks. Hence this act is viewed as beyond being an ordinary act of criminality.”