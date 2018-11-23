Henly honours Gordhan with doctorate for 'brave, selfless work'

The conferring comes just a few days after Gordhan testified about the bullying he endured during former president Jacob Zuma’s time in office. During his testimony at the inquiry into state capture this week, Gordhan alleged that he was fired by Zuma for refusing to enable the Gupta brothers to capture the national treasury.

He testified that the decision to remove him came days before the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria was to hear arguments in his application seeking a declaratory relief from having to intervene in the banks' closure of Gupta-related accounts. "One could surmise that the intention was to get rid of us‚ put in another minister and withdraw the application to the high court in Pretoria," Gordhan told the commission in Parktown, chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.