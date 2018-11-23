Chippa's bold call: Bucs to clinch derby 3-0!

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Steve "Chippa" Lekoelea has fired a warning to rivals Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the Soweto Derby at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow.

Kick-off is 3pm.

Sowetan put it to Lekoelea that Chiefs have never lost to Pirates in Durban in their four encounters in the PSL-era - thus since the 1996/97 season.

Amakhosi have also dominated Bucs in the Telkom Knockout over the years, and tomorrow's battle is for a place in the final of the competition.

Lekoelea, who was once a darling of the Pirates faithful, is not fazed by Chiefs' good history against Pirates in the competition. "There's no such. It's a new game," Lekoelea said yesterday.

"Besides, Pirates are on form and no one wants to lose to the other in the Soweto Derby. It's a new chapter, and you forget about what happened in the past. It's history," he insisted.

"Anyway, a player is as good as his last game."