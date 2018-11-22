WATCH | ANC briefing on Ramaphosa's Bosasa backtrack
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu is set to brief the media on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s written correction to Parliament regarding the Bosasa payment.
ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu brief the media on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s written correction to Parliament. The President backtracked on a statement he made in Parliament last month about an R500 000 payment made from Bosasa to his son, Andile.
