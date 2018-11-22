South Africa

WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses NCOP sitting in Gauteng

By Staff Reporter - 22 November 2018 - 15:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the NCOP.
Image: Esa Alexander

President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing a formal sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at Alberton Civic Centre in Gauteng.

The president’s annual NCOP address‚ followed by a debate and his reply‚ will conclude the week long NCOP taking parliament to the people programme which is currently underway.

