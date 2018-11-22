WATCH: Ramaphosa addresses NCOP sitting in Gauteng

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 22 November 2018, address a formal sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at Alberton Civic Centre in Gauteng. The President’s annual NCOP address, followed by a debate and his reply, will conclude the week long NCOP Taking Parliament to the People programme which is currently underway. The TPTTP programme which started on Monday 19 November 2018, is covering all municipalities of the Gauteng province. For more news, visit: sabcnews.com