Maimane calls for inquiry into full extent of Bosasa's state involvement

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to president Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an independent inquiry into Bosasa’s influence over government.

This comes after Ramaphosa last week backtracked on his response to Maimane’s parliamentary question regarding a payment of about R500‚000 from the security firm which was made as a donation to his presidential campaign last year.

Ramaphosa initially told parliament that the payment was made to his son Andile’s consultancy firm for work done.