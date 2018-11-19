Maimane calls for inquiry into full extent of Bosasa's state involvement
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has written to president Cyril Ramaphosa requesting an independent inquiry into Bosasa’s influence over government.
This comes after Ramaphosa last week backtracked on his response to Maimane’s parliamentary question regarding a payment of about R500‚000 from the security firm which was made as a donation to his presidential campaign last year.
Ramaphosa initially told parliament that the payment was made to his son Andile’s consultancy firm for work done.
Maimane wants the inquiry to investigate the full extent of contracts between Bosasa and the government; all payments from Bosasa to politicians and their families or any related entities; and the full involvement of Ramaphosa’s family with Bosasa.
"Your commitment to fighting corruption and appointments of independent inquiries to investigate other alleged corruption is a matter of public record. As the president‚ there cannot be double standards applied in this case now that it pertains to you and your family‚" Maimane wrote.