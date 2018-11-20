Mother of sexually abused pupil paints grim picture of agony

The mother of a nine-year-old girl told of the agony her daughter went through for three months before she could reveal she was sexually abused allegedly by a school patroller.

The mother said the incident left her child with an infection and unable to hold urine. She was testifying in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palmridge Magistrate's Court in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday where Johannes Molefe is on trial for sexually abusing young girls at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto.

The mother said she realised in June last year that her daughter had an irritation on her vagina and she took her to a local clinic.

“The nurses asked if anything happened to her and she said no, the nurse said maybe it was caused by the food we eat. Only to find out later that she confessed to teachers that "mkhulu" [Molefe] inserted a finger in her vagina,” she said.