The officer had been deployed to the school earlier this month to prepare the children for a court case where they are alleged to have been part of a group of more than 80 pupils who were sexually assaulted by a security guard at the school last year.

"The incident occurred… when the investigator visited the victims at the school to prepare for the court appearance. It is alleged that the investigator sexually molested the two Grade-3 learners‚ aged seven and eight years old‚" department spokesperson Steve Mabona said at the time.

A psycho-social team had been deployed to the school to determine whether any other learners who had had interaction with the officer had been victims of his abuse.

MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said his department was "dismayed‚ saddened and disappointed" by the incident. He called for the harshest action against the accused.

"A person entrusted with protecting children has violated their trust and that of their parents. This man should meet the full might of the law‚" Lesufi said. "It is unfortunate and regrettable that this incident occurred to the very same learners who were previously victims of the school patroller‚ in the hands of someone entrusted to ensure their safety‚" he added.

Meanwhile‚ the case against the school patroller‚ arrested for the first case‚ is set down for trial for next month.