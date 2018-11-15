Girl's weeping forces postponement of her sexual assault case

An eight-year-old girl broke down and cried when she was repeatedly asked questions about incidents that happened on the day she was allegedly assaulted by a school patroller.

The girl, who was seven and in grade one at the time of the incident, told the South Gauteng High Court sitting at Palm Ridge magistrate’s court that Johannes Molefe touched her on her buttocks and breasts.

Molefe, 58, is on trial for allegedly raping two girls and sexually assaulting 11 others at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto in 2017.

Dressed in a light blue shirt and dark-blue jeans, Molefe did not show any emotion or make eye-contact when the girl broke down during cross examination.