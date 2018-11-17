Pearl Thusi asked for parental advice on Twitter, here's why

Pearl Thusi took to Twitter to share the frustrations of being a mom after she and her daughter Thando had a disagreement that left Pearl thinking she had taken this discipline too far.

In a series of video Pearl explained what happened leading up to the fight.

She said that Thando had lost her spectacles (glasses) for the fourth time in two years and she was fed up with it.

"So, Thando and I had a fight. She lost her glasses again, the fourth time in a year, okay maybe two years. But I am exhausted. We had a big fight - but now I low key miss her - but seriously these things cost like two/two-and-a-half or more depending on the frame because mama goes all the way," she said.