Transnet paid McKinsey‚ Trillian and Regiments R3.26bn between 2005 and 2017.

This is one of the findings of Fundudzi Forensic Services following its forensic investigation for the National Treasury into Eskom‚ Transnet‚ McKinsey and others. The reports were released on Friday.

Fundudzi investigated allegations and irregularities in the appointment and management of work done by McKinsey‚ Regiments Capital and Trillian at Eskom and Transnet for:

Advisory services in buying 1‚064 locomotives;

SWAT 1;

GFB breakthrough contract (sub-contractor);

Coal contract;

Kumba Iron Ore;

Manganese contract;

NMMP;

and SWAT 2.

The report recommended that there should be criminal investigations into former Transnet executives Brian Molefe‚ Siyabonga Gama‚ Garry Pita‚ Anoj Singh‚ Edward Thomas and Phetolo Ramosebudi‚ as well as Trillian’s Daniel Roy and Johannes Faure.

The report discusses the procurement of 1‚064 locomotives from China South Rail and China North Rail. Their costs were inflated by R1.2bn and R16bn respectively.