Zuma’s attorney‚ Daniel Lungisani Mantsha‚ flew to Durban to ensure the more than 300-page document - which details why Zuma believes the corruption case against him must be permanently dropped - was filed before the court-ordered deadline.

Key to that application will be Zuma’s argument that he has been prejudiced by “undue delays” in his prosecution‚ and his continued belief that that prosecution was tainted by improper motives and misconduct.

Zuma has been charged with racketeering‚ corruption and fraud linked to his relationship with his former financial adviser Schabir Shaik‚ who was convicted of corrupting him. He also stands accused of accepting a bribe deal from French arms company Thint‚ in exchange for his protection from any potential arms deal investigation.