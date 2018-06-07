Without clearance from the Presidency‚ Jacob Zuma's preferred legal team is likely to be absent when he appears in the Durban High Court on Friday.

A legal source said on Thursday that advocates Kemp J Kemp and Hoosen Gani had not yet received clearance to act for the former president.

"Without clearance Zuma's attorney Michael Hulley or a junior counsel will have to represent Zuma in court. It will be just an adjournment anyway‚" he said.

The state is currently funding Zuma's legal battle pending a North Gauteng High Court application brought by the DA for the former president to pay his own way.

However‚ the legal source said on Thursday that it was unlikely that Zuma would go into a "full criminal trial" without his preferred legal team.

He said Friday's proceedings were "just an adjournment"‚ therefore Kemps and Gani's absence may not have real consequences.