Nigeria will board a bus for a two-hour journey to Benin City for a chartered flight to Johannesburg on Thursday ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against South Africa at the weekend‚ with captain Ahmed Musa saying Bafana Bafana hold no fear for his side.

The airport at their training base of Asaba does not have the runway length for the team to leave from there‚ so they must make the trip to Benin City‚ but do so in high spirits according to striker Musa.

“The South Africans don’t scare us.

"I can tell you that we are well-prepared.

"It is not going to be a different game.

"We are taking it like every other game that we have played‚” Musa told reporters.