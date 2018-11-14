Herman Mashaba apologises for 'insensitive' ebola remark

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has apologised for his comments following a citizen’s arrest of a man transporting cow heads.

Mashaba faced a lot of backlash after tweeting that he had arrested a man who was transporting cow heads on a trolley.

Among other comments he made, Mashaba said at the time that the meat also posed a potential risk of an ebola outbreak.

He was lambasted for, among others, embarrassing a person who was attempting to make a living through the selling of the meat. Others said that instead of ridiculing the man, he should have called in health inspectors and experts to advise him on how he can make his business more professional.