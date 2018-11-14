Cape Town man bust with tik, heroin and mandrax worth R8.9m

The Hawks have arrested a 25-year-old Cape Town man with drugs worth more than R8.9m.

On Wednesday, the elite crime-fighting unit’s spokesman, Captain Philani Nkwalase, said investigators swooped on the man in Somerset West and seized an assortment of drugs.

The man is set to appear in court on Thursday on charges of dealing in drugs.

"The officers were taking part in an intelligence operation after information was obtained that narcotics were being kept in a storeroom," said Nkwalase.

"The team found heroin, tik and mandrax. A vehicle reportedly belonging to the suspect was also seized."

A handgun was also found.

Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebenya, national Hawks head, applauded the bust, saying it demonstrated the commitment to reducing the "availability of dangerous drugs in and around Cape Town".