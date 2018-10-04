The embattled Gupta-linked public enterprises director-general Richard Seleke is finally leaving the public service after reaching a settlement on his exit.

This brings to an end a deadlock between Seleke and his employer. He had, over two months ago, accepted a R3-million settlement but refused to sign on the dotted line unless a condition preventing him from working for government until 2020 was scrapped. He vowed at the time to challenge this in the labour court.

The public enterprises department announced this week that Seleke‚ who was suspended by minister Pravin Gordhan in March‚ was officially vacating his position following a settlement reached with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office as well as the department.

It was not clear whether Seleke’s exit meant he had accepted a revised settlement offer or the initial one with a cooling-off period. Attempts to get hold of him were unsuccessful.

His departure‚ according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is not the end of it for Seleke‚ who was implicated in the leaked Gupta emails.

The anti-corruption activist group said it was “preparing a detailed submission on the outgoing public enterprise director-general Richard Seleke’s relationship with Gupta family to be handed to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture”.

Gordhan is known to have suspended Seleke over his alleged links with the Guptas.