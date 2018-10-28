South Africa

'Circular' on matric paper leak fake, says the department of education

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 28 October 2018 - 17:38
Image: 123RF/TEERAWUT MASAWAT

The department of basic education has distanced itself from a fake letter making rounds regarding illegitimate matric examination question papers. The fake letter reads: "Notice of illegal distribution of matric final examinations where the writer states that a mathematics question paper has leaked."

Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said this  information is not true. “While the so-called circular has our logo, it has no address, contact details or the name of the author. It is clearly designed to cause confusion. We view this misleading communication in a very serious light as it has the real potential of causing confusion and anxiety among our Grade 12 learners who are presently writing their examinations,” Mhlanga said.

Mhlanga said the examinations are proceeding well across the country and no question papers have been leaked. “No circular has been issued regarding any re-writing of any papers. There are no supplementary examinations in 2019, however there are full exams in May and June,” Mhlanga said.

On Monday, Grade 12 pupils will write Mathematics Paper 2, Mathematics Literacy Paper 2 and Technical Mathematics Paper 2 in the morning session while some candidates will write visual arts in the afternoon.

