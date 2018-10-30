Limpopo SGB chairperson pockets matric farewell money

A school governing body (SGB) chairperson allegedly stole R29 000 earmarked for her school's matric farewell and later claimed it was taken during a robbery at her home.

The woman from Dennilton in Limpopo was arrested by police and appeared in the Moutse magistrate's court on Friday after it emerged that she had reported a fake robbery.

She claimed the money from a cheque she was given by the high school principal was stolen during a house "robbery".

But, according to a teacher at the school who wished to remain anonymous, the principal gave her the cheque to be cashed the following day.

"Instead of bringing the money to the school, she claimed she was robbed at her house and had already opened a criminal case at the police station.

"We are still shocked that one can steal from their children," said the teacher.

The SGB chairperson was released on R1 500 bail.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said she was arrested last week during an operation conducted by members of crime intelligence and Dennilton detective service.

"A case of house robbery was reported on Wednesday at Dennilton police station by this woman. She alleged that two suspects wearing balaclavas entered her house and took the money.

"It soon came to light during preliminary investigations that the woman was making up stories and a case of perjury was immediately opened against her," he said.