Pupils writing their matric exams can make us all proud by doing well
Former president Nelson Mandela once said: "Education is a great engine of personal development." I urge all matriculants to make us proud by unleashing their true potential and excelling in these exams.
I also request teachers and parents to offer their undivided support to these pupils. To everyone writing grade 12 exams, put everything on hold in pursuit of your goal, which is to do well in the final exams. You need to be committed and study hard, for there is no success that will come while you sit around and relax.
Make use of SABC education programmes and the study manuals in different newspapers. Know that success is shy, it won't come out when you are sitting there watching it.
By passing your matric, you will have taken the first step towards pushing back the frontiers of poverty. Never mind the challenging circumstances at home, the sun sets to rise again.
Prepare for your exams, for the world has a habit of making a way for those who know where they are going. And bear in mind that my good wishes will never see the light of the day if you don't work hard.
Your success is our pride. Go out there and add your name to the books of great achievers. You are never too young to make a difference. Stand up and be counted alongside the world's greatest names. All the best!
Malphia Honwane
Gottenburg eManyeleti