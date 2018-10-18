Pupils writing their matric exams can make us all proud by doing well

Former president Nelson Mandela once said: "Education is a great engine of personal development." I urge all matriculants to make us proud by unleashing their true potential and excelling in these exams.

I also request teachers and parents to offer their undivided support to these pupils. To everyone writing grade 12 exams, put everything on hold in pursuit of your goal, which is to do well in the final exams. You need to be committed and study hard, for there is no success that will come while you sit around and relax.

Make use of SABC education programmes and the study manuals in different newspapers. Know that success is shy, it won't come out when you are sitting there watching it.