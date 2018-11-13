EFF deputy throttled female junior staffer, testifies party chief

EFF’s deputy chairperson in the North West and the party chief whip in the provincial legislature throttled a junior female staff member of the party as he wrestled with her.

This evidence was heard in the Mmabatho magistrate's court, Mahikeng, on Tuesday.

Bungas Ntsangani, who arrived in court wearing his party’s red regalia, was arrested in connection with assaulting an administrator, Maggie Klaas, by hitting her with fists, throttling her and throwing her onto the office printer.

This happened in November 2017 after Ntsangani had requested Klaas to report early to work so that she could open the office for assets management officials.

She allegedly told him that she would not be able to come early to work as she did not have the office keys where the assets staff were supposed to work.

Ntsangani was also accused of uttering harmful words to her by allegedly saying her clitoris was high as the party was preparing towards its December conference in 2017.

During her evidence read in court, Klaas also said Ntsangani threatened to cut off her genitals, something that made her feel cheap and lose her confidence.