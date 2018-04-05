EFF councillor accused of assault still participating in City of Joburg council meetings
EFF councillor in the City of Joburg, Lucky Chabalala, who was last month accused of assaulting a fellow colleague in the City of Joburg council, is yet to be disciplined by the party.
This is despite the party's chief whip in council Musa Novela two weeks ago, pledging that the councillor must be given an opportunity to state his side of the story through their own internal process after he was out of town for a few days.
Chabalala is accused of slapping Lillian Kolisang, the spokeswoman for the speaker of the metro, Vasco da Gama, in the wee hours of March 14 at PH Network Café, also known as Mabaleng, in Mondeor, south of Johannesburg.
Sowetan has established that Chabalala has been participating in a council sitting that took place on March 20 as well as council sittings on March 26 and 27.
Sowetan has further established that Chabalala kept a low profile and made a brief court appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on the 29th of March, a day before the Easter holidays.
Provincial police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed this.
"A case of common assault was opened and the suspect appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on 29 March and remanded to the 10th May 2018 at the same court. He is out on warning," he said.
The Gauteng provincial leadership was taken aback when the Sowetan made them aware that Chabalala appeared last week, but failed to disclose this to the party.
"From where I am sitting, the councillor has not been disciplined by the party. We do not tolerate patriarchy and I'm disappointed that the matter has been before the courts but the councillor did not inform the party," said EFF provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego.
"We have a stance against the abuse of woman and if there's an allegation against a EFF member, it is actually disgusting and we can't tolerate that as it will bring the party into disrepute," she said.
Asked about the repercussions of Chabalala's conduct, Da Gama said he may be stripped off his duties, pending the outcome of the court case.
"The complaint would be given to his political party first in the sense that if we receive the official complaint, we would then copy in the leader of the EFF in the city [of Joburg] and ask for disciplinary action be taken at that level and he might even lose his position as a councillor based on the outcome of the court case," said da Gama.
Novela failed to respond to questions sent to him via SMS and WhatsApp.