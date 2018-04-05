EFF councillor accused of assault still participating in City of Joburg council meetings

"A case of common assault was opened and the suspect appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on 29 March and remanded to the 10th May 2018 at the same court. He is out on warning," he said.

The Gauteng provincial leadership was taken aback when the Sowetan made them aware that Chabalala appeared last week, but failed to disclose this to the party.

"From where I am sitting, the councillor has not been disciplined by the party. We do not tolerate patriarchy and I'm disappointed that the matter has been before the courts but the councillor did not inform the party," said EFF provincial chairperson Mandisa Mashego.

"We have a stance against the abuse of woman and if there's an allegation against a EFF member, it is actually disgusting and we can't tolerate that as it will bring the party into disrepute," she said.

Asked about the repercussions of Chabalala's conduct, Da Gama said he may be stripped off his duties, pending the outcome of the court case.

"The complaint would be given to his political party first in the sense that if we receive the official complaint, we would then copy in the leader of the EFF in the city [of Joburg] and ask for disciplinary action be taken at that level and he might even lose his position as a councillor based on the outcome of the court case," said da Gama.

Novela failed to respond to questions sent to him via SMS and WhatsApp.