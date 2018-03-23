EFF councillor at Joburg City faces assault charges

Contacted for comment yesterday, the councillor admitted to Sowetan that he

indeed shoved Kolisang, but denied slapping her across the face.

"The thing is, I pushed her, I didn't beat her. But we as the EFF are always targeted. They are nervous because Nelson Mandela Bay [municipality] is going, so they think the City of Joburg is also going. I told that girl s**t because she accused [me] of making advances on her . there's no such [thing]," said Chabalala.

However, Chabalala seemed to have mistaken the journalist for someone as he inquired again who he was speaking to halfway through the conversation. Upon realising that he was speaking to this journalist, he said: "Eish," and dropped the call.

Kolisang said she had asked Chabalala to leave as she felt uncomfortable having him around her.

"He was being very touchy, he kept touching my thighs and I told him to stop doing that. He did it again and I removed his hand and I [was] like, 'listen, this isn't a joke, stop doing that because I really do not feel comfortable with you touching me'," she said.