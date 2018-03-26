EFF woman hounded over greetings

A junior EFF member in North West was sent back home from work after she refused to greet party chief whip Bunga Ntsangani who allegedly physically and verbally assaulted her last year.

The woman, who asked for her identity to be protected, told Sowetan at the weekend she felt victimised by the provincial secretary Papiki Babuile after he forced her to greet Ntsangani.

In November, the woman took Ntsangani to court for the alleged abuse. The case is due in court on April 17.

The woman, who works as an administration clerk at the EFF's provincial legislature offices, said she would never greet Ntsangani.

"I feel victimised. I will never greet him, he damaged our relationship by the time he assaulted me. When I see him it reminds me of that time when he said he was going to cut my private parts," she said.

Ntsangani confirmed he did not see eye to eye with the woman.

"She found myself Papiki, Thabo Setlhogo and Alfred Motsi in my office while we were preparing to go to a meeting."

He said Babuile then asked her why she did not greet.

"It was only when she rudely told us all that she was not going to greet me," he said.