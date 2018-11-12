“What happened there......‚” said Mosimane.

“I found the Pirates bus parked where I park.

"What do you mean‚ this is my stadium‚ it’s my home.

"They parked in my space and I parked outside.

"And then is that a commotion?”

Asked if it was right for Pirates to park their bus at the stadium's main entrance‚ Mosimane said it was not correct but added that he elected to humble himself and park outside the venue.

He also blamed security after walking inside the stadium.

“I walked from outside to get inside the stadium‚ their (the Pirates') bus was there‚" he said.

"Do I park at the Orlando Pirates stadium's entrance?

"We still gave them respect‚ we came from outside.

“Really‚ let’s be honest guys‚ it’s Loftus not Orlando Stadium. I mean really.

“I didn’t see that (the bus incident) to be honest.

"I heard that there was a commotion. I didn’t see that.

"When they parked in my space I said in my house you can’t sit where you want.

"What I did‚ I just humbled myself and I parked outside and walked inside. Let them enjoy the parking‚ I mean in front of my house and my door.

“But I don’t blame them. I blame the security. I mean what is that?

"Can you go to Old Trafford and you do that. Are you serious‚ What is this? No it is unacceptable.

"Then you say it’s Sundowns which caused problems. Let’s be honest.

"Let’s tell the truth here. Unless you know it better and if anybody knows it better tell me now. I’m listening.

"Who knows it differently? Okay‚ nobody. That’s the fact there.”