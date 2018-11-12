Soccer

WATCH | 'I found the Pirates bus parked where I park‚' says Sundowns' coach Mosimane

By Sazi Hadebe - 12 November 2018 - 12:32
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane asks the match fourth official to get Orlando Pirates' assistant coach Rulani Mokwena back into his designated technical area during the emotionally-charged Absa Premiership encounter at Loftus on Saturday November 10, 2018.
Image: Phill Magakoe

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has defended his team after the scuffle that broke out between the Pretoria side and the Orlando Pirates security personnel at Loftus at the weekend.

The security staff of both teams clashed outside of the stadium over the designated parking bay for the Pirates bus before the start of the highly charged Absa Premiership encounter‚ setting the stage for a tension-riddled afternoon.

“What happened there......‚” said Mosimane.

“I found the Pirates bus parked where I park.

"What do you mean‚ this is my stadium‚ it’s my home.

"They parked in my space and I parked outside.

"And then is that a commotion?”

Asked if it was right for Pirates to park their bus at the stadium's main entrance‚ Mosimane said it was not correct but added that he elected to humble himself and park outside the venue.

He also blamed security after walking inside the stadium.

“I walked from outside to get inside the stadium‚ their (the Pirates') bus was there‚" he said.

"Do I park at the Orlando Pirates stadium's entrance?

"We still gave them respect‚ we came from outside.

“Really‚ let’s be honest guys‚ it’s Loftus not Orlando Stadium. I mean really.

“I didn’t see that (the bus incident) to be honest.

"I heard that there was a commotion. I didn’t see that.

"When they parked in my space I said in my house you can’t sit where you want.

"What I did‚ I just humbled myself and I parked outside and walked inside. Let them enjoy the parking‚ I mean in front of my house and my door.

“But I don’t blame them. I blame the security. I mean what is that?

"Can you go to Old Trafford and you do that. Are you serious‚ What is this? No it is unacceptable.

"Then you say it’s Sundowns which caused problems. Let’s be honest.

"Let’s tell the truth here. Unless you know it better and if anybody knows it better tell me now. I’m listening.

"Who knows it differently? Okay‚ nobody. That’s the fact there.”

