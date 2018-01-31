She said an email‚ written by federal finance committee chairman Alf Lees‚ exonerated the councillors. It read in part: “In any event‚ in my experience‚ in practice there have been instances of expenses that have been incurred and which were post facto accepted and paid despite not having been approved in advance but which were post facto deemed reasonable.”

Says De Lille: “This related to a different instance of unauthorised expenditure in KZN. On the face of it‚ the contents of the email of Lees reveal double standards.”

But she denies “instructing‚ encouraging (or discouraging)” the leaking of the e-mail to Rapport newspaper‚ which published the story.

In a letter to De Lille‚ federal council chairman James Selfe said: “You will appreciate that if true‚ these statements would imply that you were complicit in a deliberate attempt to leak sensitive documentation‚ including a communication from Alf Lees‚ to the media.

“There is no doubt that the media report‚ and the subsequent publicity to which it gave rise‚ damaged the party.”

De Lille says this was the party’s first attempt to subject her to disciplinary proceedings but she was not charged. She says she was surprised when the matter appeared in the Steenhuisen Report.

She also accuses mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith of trying to discredit her through probes by the city council Special Investigation Unit (SIU). She says this resulted in “rumour-stirring and speculation regarding the legality of security upgrades at my home in Pinelands”.

De Lille says Smith leaked his submission to the sub-committee in “which he made certain false averments about me … that I closed down the SIU because I was involved in illegal activities and I was worried the SIU would uncover these”.

She says the federal executive and Maimane did not take action against Smith when his letter appeared in the media‚ and she was forced to release a media statement in response.

“Almost immediately after the publication of my press statement‚ on 3 October 2017‚ the leader summoned Smith and myself to a meeting‚” the affidavit states.

“It is at this meeting that‚ when confronted by the leader‚ Smith admitted that he had circulated the letter containing the allegations against me to MPs.”

DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said the party was defending the lawsuit‚ which is expected to be heard in May.

On the ANC motion of no confidence in De Lille‚ he said although DA policy prevents councillors from voting with opposition‚ the Constitutional Court judgment allowing MPs to vote with their conscience supersedes the policy.

“Subsequent to the DA constitution‚ there is the Constitutional Court judgment which overrides any policy position‚” said Madikizela.

“Remember‚ the court said you can’t take members to task for voting with their conscience. We were talking about that as the DA is saying that we must take that judgment into consideration and change our constitution.

“The DA caucus voted and the process is that the outcome is taken to the federal executive‚ which is the highest decision-making body between congresses. We debated this and said we cannot impose a leader to the caucus who has clearly lost the confidence of the caucus.”