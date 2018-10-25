Senior National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi have been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

The presidency said on Thursday that President Cyril Ramaphosa had informed Jiba‚ deputy national director of public prosecutions‚ and Mrwebi‚ special director of public prosecutions of his decision to institute inquiries into their fitness to hold office.

"President Ramaphosa has also decided to suspend‚ effective October 25‚ advocate Jiba and advocate Mrwebi on full pay pending finalisation of the inquiry‚" a statement on Thursday said.

Jiba was initially struck from the roll together with Mrwebi‚ over the manner in which they dealt with charges against former crime intelligence head Richard Mdluli. However‚ this was overturned by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) earlier in 2018.

Ramaphosa had asked the pair to furnish him with reasons as to why they should not be suspended‚ by August 10.