The Democratic Alliance wants Parliament to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane for alleged incompetence and misconduct.

DA spokesperson for justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach said on Sunday the party had written to the Speaker of the National Assembly‚ Baleka Mbete‚ requesting that she expedite the process to remove Mkhwebane in terms of Section 194 of the Constitution.

She said this section stated that the public protector may be removed from office on:

(a) the grounds of misconduct‚ incapacity or incompetence;

(b) a finding to that effect by a committee of the National Assembly; and

(c) the adoption by the assembly of a resolution calling for that person’s removal from office.

“The Speaker must now see to it that the proceedings to have the Public Protector removed commence swiftly as Mkhwebane has repeatedly demonstrated that she is not to fit to serve as Public Protector. The decision by the High Court to set aside her Bankorp-CIEX report‚ in which she recommended that ABSA pay back R1.1-billion‚ was a damning indictment on her fitness to hold office.